

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $183.3 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $232.8 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250.7 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $1.05 billion from $1.15 billion last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $183.3 Mln. vs. $232.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.



