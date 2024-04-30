BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $187 million, or $0.129 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $0.119 per share, in last year's third quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $3.41 billion from $3.67 billion last year.
Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $187 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.129 vs. $0.119 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.41 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.685 - $0.71
