

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $177 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $3.6 billion from $3.4 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $177 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.6 Bln vs. $3.4 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $68.5-$71



