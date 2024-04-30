

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Clorox Co. (CLX):



Earnings: -$51 million in Q3 vs. -$211 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q3 vs. -$1.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.37 per share Revenue: $1.81 billion in Q3 vs. $1.92 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 - $5.95



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken