

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $453.8 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $383.9 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $458.1 million or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $3.86 billion from $3.58 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $453.8 Mln. vs. $383.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.86 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.



