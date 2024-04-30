

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $459.2 million or $2.60 per share, compared to $467.6 million or $2.65 per share last year.



Funds from operations for the quarter was $748.5 million or $4.24 per share as compared to $694.4 million or $3.94 for the same period in 2023.



Core FFO per share for the quarter was $4.03, down from $4.08 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter rose to $913.1 million from $912.5 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.47 per share on revenues of $1.15 billion for the quarter.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken