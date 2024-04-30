

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Edison International (EIX):



Earnings: -$11 million in Q1 vs. $310 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. $0.81 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $438 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.14 per share Revenue: $4.08 billion in Q1 vs. $3.97 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 - $5.05



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken