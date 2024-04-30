

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.14 billion, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $1.46 billion, or $3.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $3.12 per share for the period.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.14 Bln. vs. $1.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.12 vs. $3.93 last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken