

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.41 billion, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $2.08 billion, or $1.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 billion or $0.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $9.29 billion from $9.17 billion last year.



Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.41 Bln. vs. $2.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.29 Bln vs. $9.17 Bln last year.



