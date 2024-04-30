

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $768 million, or $4.28 per share. This compares with $712 million, or $3.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $809 million or $4.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $2.23 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $768 Mln. vs. $712 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.28 vs. $3.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.23 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



