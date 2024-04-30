

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products (SON) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $65.18 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $148.32 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $111.49 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $1.64 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



Sonoco Products earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $65.18 Mln. vs. $148.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 to $1.35 Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 to $5.30



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken