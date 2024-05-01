

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter Plc (CCC.L), a technology and services provider, said on Wednesday that it expects to make further progress in 2024 with the performance for the Group in the first quarter broadly in line with our expectations.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Computacenter, said: 'We expect to make further progress, while continuing to invest in future growth. Given the first half comparison we have previously highlighted, adjusted profit before tax for the first half is expected to be below the equivalent in 2023.'



