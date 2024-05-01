

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to an 8-day high of 1.0654 against the euro and nearly a 7-month high of 0.9217 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0665 and 0.9193, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to a 5-day high of 1.2472 and a 2-day high of 157.93 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2490 and 157.80, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback climbed to an 8-day high of 0.6465 and nearly a 2-week high of 0.5877 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6472 and 0.5886, respectively.



The greenback edges up to 1.3783 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3777.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around against the euro, against the franc, against the pound, against the yen, against the aussie, against the kiwi and against the loonie.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.05 against the euro, 0.93 against the franc, 1.23 against the pound, 161.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the aussie, 0.57 against the kiwi and 1.39 against the loonie.



