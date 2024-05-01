

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a British safety equipment maker, said on Wednesday that it has acquired MK Test Systems Limited, a maker of safety-critical electrical testing technology, for a cash consideration of 44 million pounds, to be funded from Halma's existing facilities.



Marc Ronchetti, Chief Executive of Halma, said: 'MK Test further enhances our capabilities in electrical safety and brings new opportunities for growth, driven by increasing safety regulation and the need to protect high value assets. Its technology plays an important role in automated electrical testing and in ensuring the integrity of electrical systems.'



Post transaction, MK Test will be a standalone company within Halma's Safety sector, led by its current management.



For the 12-month period to March 2024, MK Test had registered revenue of 12.4 million pounds.



Founded in 1990, MK Test makes safety-critical electrical testing technology products used to test the integrity of high voltage electrical systems in aerospace, rail, and commercial EV industries.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken