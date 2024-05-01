

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L), a British clothing, footwear and home products retailer, reported that its full-price sales for the thirteen weeks ended on April 27 were up 5.7% compared to last year, slightly exceeding its guidance for this period, which aimed to achieve a 5% growth.



NEXT Trading full price sales include items sold in Retail and Online plus NEXT Finance interest income, but excludes Sale events, Clearance, Total Platform commission and the sales from subsidiaries.



The company maintained its sales and profit guidance for the full year.



Looking ahead for the full year 2024/25, the company expects that full price sales will be up 2.5% compared to fiscal year 2023/24. Annual total Group sales, including subsidiary companies and markdown sales, are expected to grow by 6.0%.



For the full year 2024/25, the company anticipates group profit before tax, excluding brand amortization, to reach 960.0 million pounds, reflecting a 4.6% growth from the fiscal year 2023/24.



