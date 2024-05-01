

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFF.PK) Wednesday said the motion by one of its big minority shareholders MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. to split the company's Commerce & Ventures and Dating & Video segments has been rejected by the shareholders.



MFE, Italy's media and communications company owned by the Berlusconi family, possesses nearly 30 percent stake in ProSiebenSat.1 Media.



Additionally, the shareholders approved a dividend of 0.05 euros per share for financial year 2023. The dividend will be paid out on May 6, 2024.



Further, MFE rejected the proposal of the Supervisory Board and Executive Board for a reorganisation of Joyn, streaming platform owned by ProSiebenSat.1. The proposal was to bring Joyn directly subordinate to ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE and become the parent company of Seven.One Entertainment GmbH.



The rejection of MFE now means that for the time being Joyn's losses carried forward cannot be utilised, ProSiebenSat.1 said in a statement.



