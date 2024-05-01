

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Johnson Controls Inc (JCI):



Earnings: -$277 million in Q2 vs. $133 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q2 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $533 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $6.70 billion in Q2 vs. $6.69 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 to $1.10 Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.75



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken