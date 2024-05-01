

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $23.7 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $4.4 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $27.7 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to $809.6 million from $641.7 million last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $23.7 Mln. vs. $4.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $809.6 Mln vs. $641.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 to $1.55



