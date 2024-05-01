WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB):
Earnings: -$335 million in Q1 vs. $2.00 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.45 in Q1 vs. $2.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$182 million or -$0.25 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$0.15 per share Revenue: $633 million in Q1 vs. $2.65 billion in the same period last year.
