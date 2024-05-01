

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):



Earnings: $36.83 million in Q1 vs. -$41.85 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.21 in Q1 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $74.06 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.58 per share Revenue: $350.37 million in Q1 vs. $287.60 million in the same period last year.



