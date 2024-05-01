

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company still projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.01 to $3.07 per share on organic net sales growth outlook of 0 to 2 percent.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.04 per share on revenue growth of 0.7 percent to $26.83 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Separately, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock, payable on June 28, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 6, 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken