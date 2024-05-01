

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $622.3 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $507.5 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $2.68 billion from $2.89 billion last year.



WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $622.3 Mln. vs. $507.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.97 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.68 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 to $4.90



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken