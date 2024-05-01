

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $18.6 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $38.3 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $596.8 million from $557.2 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $18.6 Mln. vs. $38.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $596.8 Mln vs. $557.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.06 to $ 2.18



