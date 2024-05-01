

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $307 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $285 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $402 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $2.30 billion from $2.42 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $307 Mln. vs. $285 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.30 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 1.63 to $1.75



