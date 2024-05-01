Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.: Universal Stainless Reports Near-Record Sales and Profitability in First Quarter of 2024

Q1 2024 Sales of $77.6 million vs. record $79.8 million in Q4 2023; up 18% from Q1 2023



Q1 2024 Gross Margin reaches 18.9% of sales, highest since Q1 2012, despite $1.3 million raw material headwind

Q1 2024 Net Income up 59% from Q4 2023 to $4.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share

Cash flow from operations totals $10.3 million, up 39% from Q4 2023

Backlog increases to $325 million on strong order entry

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAP) today reported net sales of $77.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, which is the second highest total in company history, following its record $79.8 million reported in the 2023 fourth quarter, and 18% higher than the first quarter 2023 total of $65.9 million.

Sales of premium alloys totaled $20.1 million, or 25.9% of net sales, in the 2024 first quarter, compared to a record $21.1 million, or 26.5% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $17.7 million, or 26.8% of sales, in the first quarter of 2023.

Aerospace is the Company's largest market for premium alloy products, and strong demand continues. Aerospace sales totaled $60.2 million, or 77.5% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2024, versus a record $61.9 million, or 77.6% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $49.0 million, or 74.3% of sales, in the first quarter of 2023.

Profitability continued to accelerate in the first quarter of 2024 as gross margin reached $14.7 million, or 18.9% of sales, versus 16.4% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and 11.7% of sales in the 2023 first quarter. Gross margin in the most recent quarter continued to benefit from a rich product mix and higher selling prices, despite raw material misalignment negatively impacting margin by an estimated $1.3 million.

First quarter 2024 operating income rose 51% to $7.3 million from $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, while net income increased 59% to $4.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, from $2.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company incurred a loss of $0.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 rose to $12.2 million from $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased 27% to $12.6 million from $10.0 million in the fourth quarter 2023. Net cash generated by operating activities increased to $10.3 million for the first quarter. The Company used approximately half of this cash to fund capital expenditures and approximately half to decrease its net debt.

Christopher M. Zimmer, President and CEO, commented: "We achieved the highest profitability in 12 years in the first quarter, including a gross margin of 18.9%, on near-record sales. Our performance was driven by robust aerospace demand and the continued realization of base price increases implemented over the past three years.

"Our strategy to focus on growth in premium alloys has enhanced our results and has yielded a richer product mix and a broader base of customer approvals.

"Aerospace and defense applications represent the primary market for those products. The sustainability of aerospace demand is reinforced in feedback from our customers and reflected in our strong first quarter order entry and higher backlog.

"In addition to increasing sales in 2024 we are focused on managing working capital and generating significant positive cash flow to fund our strategic capital expenditures and pay down debt.

"We continue to invest capital in our premium alloy capacity and efficiency, including placing orders for the addition of a second 18-ton furnace shell for the VIM at our North Jackson facility, and a new box furnace to support the forge.

"2024 is off to a solid start. For the balance of the year we see opportunities to increase sales and continue to expand gross margins. We remain optimistic about our growth momentum and strategy."

Financial Position

Managed working capital, defined as accounts receivable, plus inventory, minus accounts payable, was $152.3 million at March 31, 2024 compared with $148.8 million at December 31, 2023, and $150.7 million at March 31, 2023. Inventory at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was $142.4 million, a decline of 2% from $144.7 million at the end of the 2023 fourth quarter, and down 5% from $149.4 million at the end of first quarter of 2023.

Backlog (before surcharges) at March 31, 2024 remained strong at $325.1 million, compared with $318.2 million at the end of December 2023. The average selling price per pound in the backlog has increased 19% from the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The Company reduced total debt by $4.3 million to $81.2 million from $85.6 million at year-end 2023. It is down by $18.2 million from $99.4 million at the end of the 2023 first quarter. First quarter 2024 interest expense of $2.0 million was down 7% from $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and was flat with the 2023 first quarter.

Capital expenditures totaled $5.5 million compared with $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Full year 2024 capital expenditures are expected to approximate $18 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, energy, and heavy equipment manufacturing. More information is available at www.univstainless.com.

Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes discussions of financial measures that have not been determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures include earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA. We include these measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to cash generating activity of our operations. adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of share-based compensation expense and noted special items such as impairments and costs or income related to special events such as periods of low activity or insurance claims. We believe that excluding these costs provides a consistent comparison of the cash generating activity of our operations. We believe that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors as they facilitate a comparison of our operating performance to other companies who also use EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as supplemental operating measures. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.





[TABLES FOLLOW]

UNIVERSAL STAINLESS& ALLOY PRODUCTS, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Information)

(Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 77,637 $ 65,865 Cost of products sold 62,970 58,141 Gross margin 14,667 7,724 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,409 6,275 Operating income 7,258 1,449 Interest expense 2,049 2,032 Other expense (income), net 14 (42 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 5,195 (541 ) Income taxes 1,058 (29 ) Net income (loss) $ 4,137 $ (512 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Basic $ 0.45 $ (0.06 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted $ 0.43 $ (0.06 )

MARKET SEGMENT INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Three months ended March 31, Net Sales 2024 2023 Service centers $ 58,271 $ 49,323 Original equipment manufacturers 6,854 4,208 Rerollers 3,377 6,645 Forgers 7,846 5,029 Conversion services and other 1,289 660 Total net sales $ 77,637 $ 65,865

MELT TYPE INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Three months ended March 31, Net Sales 2024 2023 Specialty alloys $ 56,255 $ 47,549 Premium alloys * 20,093 17,656 Conversion services and other sales 1,289 660 Total net sales $ 77,637 $ 65,865

END MARKET INFORMATION ** (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Three months ended March 31, Net Sales 2024 2023 Aerospace $ 60,208 $ 48,958 Energy 6,013 5,838 Heavy equipment 5,848 6,931 General industrial, conversion services and other 5,568 4,138 Total net sales $ 77,637 $ 65,865

* Premium alloys represent all vacuum induction melted (VIM) products. ** The majority of our products are sold to service centers rather than the ultimate end market customers. The end market information in this press release is our estimate based upon our knowledge of our customers and the grade of material sold to them, which they will in-turn sell to the ultimate end market customer.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash $ 866 $ 394 Accounts receivable, net 41,653 39,034 Inventory 142,364 144,700 Other current assets 10,525 11,693 Total current assets 195,408 195,821 Property, plant and equipment, net 159,303 159,636 Other long-term assets 1,235 1,233 Total assets $ 355,946 $ 356,690 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 31,707 $ 34,855 Accrued employment costs 8,113 6,492 Current portion of long-term debt 3,772 3,733 Other current liabilities 263 829 Total current liabilities 43,855 45,909 Long-term debt, net 77,471 81,846 Deferred income taxes 1,016 2 Other long-term liabilities, net 2,874 2,891 Total liabilities 125,216 130,648 Stockholders' equity 230,730 226,042 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 355,946 $ 356,690

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 4,137 $ (512 ) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 5,005 5,032 Deferred income tax 1,008 (68 ) Share-based compensation expense 454 361 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,619 ) (3,232 ) Inventory, net 1,874 4,320 Accounts payable (1,733 ) (3,102 ) Accrued employment costs 1,621 649 Other, net 523 57 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,270 3,505 Investing activity: Payments for property, plant and equipment (5,462 ) (4,499 ) Net cash used in investing activity (5,462 ) (4,499 ) Financing activities: Net repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (3,484 ) 1,420 Issuance of common stock under share-based plans 66 - Repayments of term loan facility and finance leases (918 ) (935 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,336 ) 485 Net increase (decrease) in cash 472 (509 ) Cash at beginning of period 394 2,019 Cash at end of period $ 866 $ 1,510

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 4,137 $ (512 ) Interest expense 1,984 1,968 Income taxes 1,058 (29 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,005 5,032 EBITDA 12,184 6,459 Share-based compensation expense 454 361 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,638 $ 6,820



