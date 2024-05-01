

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avnet Inc (AVT) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $88.834 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $187.426 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Avnet Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $5.653 billion from $6.514 billion last year.



Avnet Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $88.834 Mln. vs. $187.426 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $2.03 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.653 Bln vs. $6.514 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 to $1 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.20 to $5.50 Bln



