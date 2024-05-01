PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced the appointment of Eduardo Crespo as vice president of EMEA. Crespo will lead PagerDuty's next phase of growth in the EMEA region bringing the PagerDuty Operations Cloud to enterprise customers across EMEA to solve their biggest digital challenges.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501006667/en/

PagerDuty today announced the appointment of Eduardo Crespo as Vice President of EMEA. (Photo: Business Wire)

"PagerDuty is the global leader in digital operations management, enabling customers to achieve operational efficiency at scale with the PagerDuty Operations Cloud," said Jeremy Kmet, senior vice president, global field operations at PagerDuty. "EMEA is a big growth opportunity for PagerDuty and Eduardo is an exceptional leader who will drive our vision and have an impact across the region for our customers, partners and employees."

Crespo brings to the role over 20 years of diverse experience spanning investment banking to strategy consulting to disruptive cloud and software solutions. He was most recently part of the leadership teams that scaled Medallia EMEA's ARR by approximately 25 times from 2014 to 2024, delivering ~25% of global revenue. Crespo has a successful track record building regional teams, standing-up functions and executing integrated go-to-market strategies.

"What attracted me to PagerDuty is its world-class platform, a fiercely loyal customer base and amazing employees who champion the customer as their leading value," said Crespo. "PagerDuty is positioned for international growth in the EMEA market because of our ability to solve digital operations challenges and deliver demonstrable value. I look forward to creating lasting customer partnerships, growing the world-class team and expanding our partner ecosystems across EMEA."

Crespo received his MBA from London Business School and graduated from Bates College and University of Oxford with degrees in economics and political science.

PagerDuty on Tour

PagerDuty on Tour London will be on Thursday, June 27 at The Ned. Join PagerDuty leaders and digital operations experts as they lay out a vision for the future of AI and automation, share the latest product innovations and hear from customers about how they're using PagerDuty to unlock efficiency, accelerate productivity and build operational resilience. Register for free here.

About PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management, enabling customers to achieve operational efficiency at scale with the PagerDuty Operations Cloud. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines AIOps, Automation, Customer Service Operations, Incident Management and PagerDuty Copilot into a flexible, resilient and scalable platform to increase innovation velocity, grow revenue, reduce cost, and mitigate the risk of operational failure. More than half of the Fortune 500 and nearly 70% of the Fortune 100 rely on PagerDuty as essential infrastructure for the modern enterprise. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is the platform for mission-critical, time-critical operations work in the modern enterprise. Through the power of AI and automation, it detects and diagnoses disruptive events, mobilizes the right team members to respond, and streamlines infrastructure and workflows across your digital operations. The Operations Cloud is essential infrastructure for revolutionizing digital operations to compete and win as a modern digital business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501006667/en/

Contacts:

Amberly Asay Janke

media@pagerduty.com

SOURCE PAGERDUTY