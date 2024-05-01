

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) reported that its first quarter FFO increased to $151.26 million from $145.55 million, last year. FFO per share was $0.83 compared to $0.80. Core FFO per share increased to $0.83 from $0.80. AFFO per share was $0.84 compared to $0.82. Net earnings increased to $94.37 million from $90.17 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.52 compared to $0.50.



On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.48, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenues were $215.41 million compared to $204.11 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $211.46 million in revenue.



