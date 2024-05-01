Qurate Retail Group: HSN Raises Awareness for Military Appreciation With Foundation for Women Warriors

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / In honor of National Military Appreciation Month in May, HSN Together for Good is raising awareness and support for Foundation for Women Warriors ("FFWW"), a 103-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and empowering the women veterans community.

HSN Together for Good (formally known as 'HSN Cares'), the philanthropic arm of HSN, is dedicated to bridging gaps in disparities between men and women in wealth, representation, and health care access.

During the month of May, HSN will match customer donations up to $75,000. On Memorial Day (5/27), HSN will match customer donations up to an additional $25,000 with all proceeds benefiting FFWW. Foundation for Women Warriors programs work to enhance the personal and economic well-being of women veterans and strive to address the growing needs of the increasing population of military women transitioning to civilian life by providing access to scholarships, internships, and mentorship opportunities.

FFWW helps women veterans create a stable foundation by offering personal and professional development services, financial management aid, and education. It holistically addresses the unique needs of women veterans and facilitates an environment where women veterans engage and support one another. FFWW programming and resources enable women veterans to better their overall wellbeing, gain employment, and enhance family stability.

To show your support and learn more, visit HSN.com.

