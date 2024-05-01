

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $114.44 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $63.50 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $176.35 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $603 million from $542 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $114.44 Mln. vs. $63.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.95 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $603 Mln vs. $542 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $525 - $540



