

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $546 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $580 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $4.76 billion from $4.81 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $546 Mln. vs. $580 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.76 Bln vs. $4.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.75 - $4.82 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $4.68. Full year revenue guidance: $18.9 - $19.7 Bln



