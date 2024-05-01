

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled -$18.65 million, or -$0.63 per share. This compares with -$9.7 million, or -$0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.4 million or -$0.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $164.6 million from $180.9 million last year.



NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$18.65 Mln. vs. -$9.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.63 vs. -$0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $164.6 Mln vs. $180.9 Mln last year.



