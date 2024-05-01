

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $800 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $14 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion or $1.83 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $16.06 billion from $15.39 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $800 Mln. vs. $14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $16.06 Bln vs. $15.39 Bln last year.



