

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $217.48 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $466.81 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $4.38 billion from $3.87 billion last year.



MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $217.48 Mln. vs. $466.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.38 Bln vs. $3.87 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken