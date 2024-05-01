

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $131.30 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $144.76 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $131.9 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.05 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $131.30 Mln. vs. $144.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $3.80



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken