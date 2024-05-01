

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $185 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $170 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $1.01 billion from $938 million last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $185 Mln. vs. $170 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.95 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.01 Bln vs. $938 Mln last year.



