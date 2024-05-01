BOK Financial Corp: Wendell Franklin Named Director of Corporate Security at BOK Financial

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin will assume his role as the new director of corporate security for BOK Financial when he leaves the force later this year. Franklin has officially resigned from TPD and will take his post at BOK Financial on Sept. 1.

"Our corporate security team will clearly benefit from Wendell's law enforcement experience over the last 26 years. And our organization will benefit from his proven leadership, considerable public safety background and his close ties to the greater law enforcement community," said Jeff Reid, chief human resource officer for BOK Financial.

As director of corporate security, Franklin will oversee BOK Financial's safety and security initiatives. His responsibilities will include developing corporate security strategies aligned with company objectives, managing emergency response, monitoring security systems, providing training and ensuring compliance with legal regulations. Additionally, he will collaborate with local and federal law enforcement agencies, and partner closely with the Emergency Operations Center and Fraud Prevention and Detection.

Franklin rose through the ranks of the Tulsa PD, joining as an officer in 1997 and being named chief in early 2020. He is a graduate of Langston University with a degree in criminal justice and corrections. He is also a graduate of PERF's Senior Management Institute for Police, and an alumnus of the FBI National Academy and the FBI National Executive institute.

He is actively involved with the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police, Major Cities Chiefs Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police and National Public Safety Partnership. He also serves on the boards of the Tulsa Historical Society, Boy Scouts of America and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Society.

"I am thrilled to welcome Wendell as a teammate to BOK Financial. Our company will benefit from his character, integrity, and leadership as we continue to grow in our eight state region," said BOK Financial president and CEO Stacy Kymes.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $50 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $106 billion in assets under management or administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Tennessee. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment and trust services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

