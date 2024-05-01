

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $39.17 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $34.71 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $541.54 million from $543.91 million last year.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $39.17 Mln. vs. $34.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.26 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $541.54 Mln vs. $543.91 Mln last year.



