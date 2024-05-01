

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $45.2 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $434.8 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.6% to $2.68 billion from $3.60 billion last year.



Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $45.2 Mln. vs. $434.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.68 Bln vs. $3.60 Bln last year.



