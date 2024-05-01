WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $272 million or $0.38 per share, compared to $291 million or $0.40 per share last year.
Revenues for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.47 billion from $1.38 billion last year.
NAREIT FFO per share for the quarter rose to $0.60, compared to $0.54 per share last year. Adjusted FFO per share for the quarter was $0.60, compared to $0.55 last year.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.32 and revenues of $1.43 billion.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX