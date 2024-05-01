

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $76.45 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $42.83 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.25 billion from $1.16 billion last year.



Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $76.45 Mln. vs. $42.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.



