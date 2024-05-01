

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):



Earnings: $1.2 billion in Q1 vs. -$346 million in the same period last year. EPS: $4.46 in Q1 vs. -$1.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.4 billion or $5.13 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $3.94 per share Revenue: $15.3 billion in Q1 vs. $13.8 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken