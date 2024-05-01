

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $419 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $595 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $625 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $4.49 billion from $4.88 billion last year.



Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $419 Mln. vs. $595 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.60 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.49 Bln vs. $4.88 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 to $2.90



