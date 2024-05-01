

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $92.9 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $114.8 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $102.7 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $4.4 billion from $4.6 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $92.9 Mln. vs. $114.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.4 Bln vs. $4.6 Bln last year.



