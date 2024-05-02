

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 2.1 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 689.896 trillion yen.



That's up from 1.6 percent in March.



Banknotes in circulation fell 1.0 percent on year, while coins in circulation fell an annual 1.7 percent.



Current account balances improved 2.8 percent on year, including a 3.5 percent increase among reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base spiked 11.4 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken