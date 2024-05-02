

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group said that it has received an order for N149/5.X turbines from the United States and will be supplying 25 of its Delta 4000 series models. The turbines will be installed with an 89m seismic tower at an undisclosed wind farm in California.



Scheduled for delivery in the summer of 2025, commissioning is expected by year-end. Additionally, the contract encompasses a ten-year service agreement for the turbines.



To date, the Nordex Group has sold 738 turbines of the Delta4000 series with a capacity of more than 3.6 GW in Canada and the United States.



