

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance plc.'s (IPF.L) first quarter customer lending, excluding Poland, showed year-on-year growth of 5%, with lending in March (and through into April) showing increased momentum. Closing net receivables, excluding Poland, grew year on year by 11% to 865 million pounds at CER.



Overall Group customer lending and closing net receivables both reduced by 3% year on year. Customer numbers increased by 2% to 1.7 million, excluding the impact of the transition in Poland where customer numbers declined by 14%.



The Group annualised revenue yield strengthened by 1.8ppts to 55.2% year on year and is very close to its target range.



