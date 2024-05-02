

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) issued a trading update for 1 January to 30 April 2024. Group like-for-like sales declined 6% to 873 million pounds, reflecting both volume and price reductions. The Group noted that weak demand has been a factor in all of its markets.



SIG plc expects weak demand conditions to continue to prevail during 2024. The Group's overall outlook for fiscal 2024 underlying profitability remains unchanged, and it expects profit in second half to be greater than in first half.



