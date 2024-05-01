PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, today announced results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Second Quarter Highlights

Net Revenue 1 increased 9% to $1.05 billion

increased 9% to $1.05 billion EBITDA 1 increased 28% to $135 million

increased 28% to $135 million EPS increased 34% Y/Y to $1.42

Largest second quarter backlog ever of $4.74 billion, up 11% Y/Y

Cashflow from operations of $103 million, up 17% Y/Y

Industry-leading DSO of 55 days

Recent Key Wins

$464 million multiple-award U.S. Army Environmental Remediation Services contract , investigating and remediating harmful contaminants, including PFAS at Army installations throughout the U.S.

, investigating and remediating harmful contaminants, including PFAS at Army installations throughout the U.S. $375 million multiple-award NASA Environmental contract , providing technical consultation and assessing innovative approaches to restore contaminated sites and improve climate resiliency

, providing technical consultation and assessing innovative approaches to restore contaminated sites and improve climate resiliency $150 million multiple-award U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contract , providing architect-engineering services to support sustainable infrastructure

, providing architect-engineering services to support sustainable infrastructure $55 million single-award Environmental Services contract , closing and dewatering ponds and remediating combusted coal residuals

, closing and dewatering ponds and remediating combusted coal residuals $22 million single-award U.K. Government Project Management and Design Services contract, designing building systems to reduce emissions and increase energy efficiency

1Non-GAAP financial measures which the Company believes provide valuable perspectives on its business results. Refer to tables in the Regulation G Information for reconciliations to the comparable GAAP metrics.

Executive Management Comments

Dan Batrack, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Tetra Tech continued our strong performance through the second quarter, including the expansion of our margins in GSG by 170 basis points and CIG by 320 basis points over the second quarter of last year. With increased profitability and record second quarter backlog, we are raising our full year guidance for net revenue and earnings, which represents forecasted EPS growth of 22% for fiscal 2024. We are looking forward to sharing our long-term strategy and 2030 vision for further revenue growth and margin expansion at our upcoming inaugural Investor Day on May 14th."

Dr. Leslie Shoemaker, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer, stated, "As the leading high-end water consultancy in North America, we will highlight the newest market drivers for water and environment at our upcoming Investor Day, including our strategy for assisting our government and commercial clients in addressing EPA's recent national PFAS regulations. Tetra Tech is an industry-leading expert for investigating and assessing the impacts of PFAS, including groundwater characterization work for the Department of Defense, award-winning municipal PFAS treatment designs, and removal of PFAS from fire-fighting foam in facilities world-wide. Tetra Tech's Leading with Science® approach provides cost-effective, technology driven, multi-contaminant treatment solutions across the entire water cycle."

Sustainability Report Issued on Earth Day 2024

Tetra Tech uses our Leading with Science® approach to develop innovative, sustainable solutions that support our clients in developing safe and resilient water supplies, net zero energy programs, and biodiversity protection. Our sustainability program and associated goals align with our ongoing commitment to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and the Science Based Targets Initiative.

Tetra Tech's 2024 Sustainability Report, released on Earth Day, highlights progress on our environmental, social, and governance goals and our commitment to improving the lives of 1 billion people by 2030. Our Sustainability Report shows that cumulatively we have provided beneficial impacts for 625 million people and contributed to a reduction of 153 million metric tons of CO 2 e since our 2021 baseline assessment.

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

On April 29, 2024, Tetra Tech's Board of Directors approved the Company's 40th consecutive quarterly dividend at an amount of $0.29 per share, a 12% increase year-over-year, payable on May 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of May 20, 2024. Tetra Tech has $348 million remaining under its $400 million share repurchase program.

Six-Month Results

Revenue for the six-month period was $2.48 billion and net revenue was $2.07 billion, each up 21%, respectively, over the same period in fiscal 2023. EBITDA was $266 million, up 27%. EPS was $2.81, an increase of 17% over last year.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on current expectations. These statements are forward-looking, and the actual results could differ materially. These statements do not include the potential impact of transactions that may be completed or developments that become evident after the date of this release. The Business Outlook section should be read in conjunction with the information on forward-looking statements at the end of this release.

For fiscal 2024, Tetra Tech is raising EPS guidance to range from $6.15 to $6.25 and is raising net revenue guidance to range from $4.21 billion to $4.31 billion2. Tetra Tech expects EPS for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 to range from $1.50 to $1.55 and net revenue to range from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion.

Second Quarter Earnings Webcast

Investors will have the opportunity to access a live audio-visual webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website at tetratech.com/investors on May 2, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (PT). The webcast replay will be available following the call.

Investor Day 2024

Tetra Tech will host its inaugural Investor Day on May 14, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at tetratech.com/investors. To participate in the webcast, please register at https://www.tetratech.com/investorday2024.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

2Reconciliation of the net revenue guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because the Company cannot predict the magnitude and timing of all the components required to provide such reconciliation with sufficient precision.

