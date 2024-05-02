LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd. (HSX.L), an Anglo-Bermudan insurance company, on Thursday registered a rise in insurance contract written premiums or ICWP for the first-quarter, supported by increased ICWP from Hiscox Re & ILS.
In addition, the insurance provider said that large natural catastrophe losses were within its expectations for the first-quarter.
For the three-month period, the Group posted total ICWP of $1.537 billion, higher than $1.420 billion, recorded for the same period last year.
ICWP from Hiscox Re & ILS stood at $497.4 million as against previous year's $418.1 million.
The investment income for the first quarter stood at $66.9 million versus last year's $98.1 million. The company said, 'duration was extended to 1.8 years to position the portfolio in anticipation of falling interest rates.'
Assets under management as of March 31 were $8 billion, flat with last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX